Cardi B opens up about her Pregnancy

Fans were made aware that Cardi B is pregnant after her performance on the BET Awards with the Migos.

Well now, she has unleashed many photos from her maternity shoot and has revealed how she feels about being a mother again.

Many fans are aware of the trials and tribulations that Cardi has faced with Offset, and she addresses that with her post on IG.

Cardi also features a photo of Kulture grasping her ‘baby bump’ with the caption, “I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they’re 3 years apart…just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they’ll have each other’s back like no one else ever will.”

What are some obstacles that couples encounter with co-parenting and/or having a blended family?