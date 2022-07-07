Chart Check: Chris Brown Passes Elvis To Become Most-Decorated Male Singer in Hot 100 HISTORY
Chris Brown has spent most of his career being compared to Michael Jackson, but this week he’s being compared to Elvis Presley. As fans of the latter continue to see the Baz Luhrmann-directed movie about his life (starring Austin Butler), Chris quietly shattered the icon’s Hot 100 record with songs from his latest album, ‘Breezy.’ ‘Breezy,’ released June 24 (the same day as the ‘Elvis’ film), is the GRAMMY winner’s 12th top 10 hit thanks to the streaming activity of its 24 tracks. Some of those songs made the Hot 100 this week, giving Brown an all-time high for male singers. Thanks to ‘Breezy’ tracks ‘Call Me Everyday’ (#76), ‘Psychic’ (#78), ‘Warm Embrace’ (#79), ‘Addicted’ (#92), and ‘Possessive’ (#98), Chris has 112 entries on the chart, surpassing Presley’s 109. Elvis, the first act to have 100 Hot 100 entries, had hits before the chart’s inception in 1958. Chris Brown was recently upset over the “lack of support” for his new album. Do you think this will change how Brown feels? What songs do you like off “Breezy?”