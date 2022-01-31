Cheslie Kryst, Former Miss USA, and ‘Extra’ Correspondent Dies by Suspected Suicide at 30
Former Miss USA and “Extra” correspondent, Cheslie Kryst, died on Sunday from a suspected suicide.
Kryst was a lawyer and won Miss USA in 2019. The New York Post reported Kryst’s death, NYPD responded to a 911 call at 7:31 a.m. at Kryst’s 42nd street apartment.
Kryst was reported dead on the scene. She lived on the ninth floor, but it is believed she jumped from the 29th floor of her apartment’s terrace. Her last Instagram on Sunday (January 30) was a photo of the “Extra” correspondent with a caption that read: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”
Kryst left a note leaving all her belongings to her mother. A statement from Kryst’s family read: “Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.” Kryst was 30.
Thoughts and prayers go out to Cheslie Kryst and her family, friends, and fans.