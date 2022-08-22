Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Chris Brown Upset Over ‘R&B Is Dead’ Debate

Chris Brown recently offered his opinion on the debate triggered by Diddy over Diddy thinking ‘R&B is Dead’. Chris said, “When’s the last time you heard a slow song on the radio.” He continued, “N—s saying R&B is dead…respectfully shut up. People nowadays want fast food instead of a real meal.” He added, “Don’t blame the real singers out here bekuz what channels do people have to see music videos. BET damn sure don’t. Neither does MTV.” Which are the best R&B artists out right now that proves Diddy wrong?

