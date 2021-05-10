Coko of SWV Explained Why She Looked ‘Off’ During the Verzuz Battle

Saturday night was Verzuz between Xscape and SWV.

During the first half of Verzuz many noticed Coko, the lead singer of SWV seemed out of it.

Vocally, she killed it but her eyes were swollen and her leg was shaking.

On Sunday she took to Instagram to explain that while in her hotel room she heard 4 gunshots and looked out of her window and saw a woman laying in a pool of blood.

She pushed through and went to the venue only to endure an anxiety attack.

She said she was literally screaming and crying.

She managed to continue with Verzuz.

Do you remember a time when you pushed through a difficult moment that people would be shocked to know about?