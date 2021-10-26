Columbia’s Colonial Life Arena hosting R&B Holiday Jam featuring Xscape
Columbia, SC (October 25, 2021) – In front of a packed house at Colonial Life Arena on Saturday, October 23 during the Columbia R&B Fest, Global Events Production announced that they will bring another group of R&B hitmakers to Colonial Life Arena on Friday, December 17. The concert, Columbia R&B Holiday Jam, features Xscape, Bell Biv DeVoe, Silk, H-Town & Jacquees. (Lineup subject to change)
General tickets go on sale Friday, October 29 at 10 AM on Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are available online only on the first day of the general public on sale. Any remaining tickets for any event following the first day of general public ticket sales will be available for purchase at the Prisma Health Box Office on the next business day.