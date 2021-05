Comedian Paul Mooney, former writer for comic Richard Pryor has died at the age of 79.

According to his cousin he suffered a heart attack in his home.

He was born in Shreveport, Louisiana as Paul Gladney.

He wrote for many iconic shows like SNL, Sanford & Son, Good Times, Living Color and Chappelle Show to name a few.

What is your favorite Paul Mooney sketch or joke?