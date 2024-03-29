‘Cowboy Carter’ Arrives! Here Who Is Featured on The Album

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 13: Beyonce leaves the Luar fashion show at 154 Scott in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week on February 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Beyoncé covers The Beatles’ 1968 track “Blackbird” on her new country album Cowboy Carter, which also features a cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” The cover of “Blackbird” has sparked an emotional response from fans, who praise Beyonce’s rendition of the classic song. Additionally, the album features collaborations with Miley Cyrus, Tanner Adell, Willie Nelson, Post Malone, and her daughter, Rumi Carter. Cowboy Carter contains a total of 27 tracks and marks Beyoncé’s first foray into country music.

