Cynthia Bailey Addresses Rumor Mike Hill Cheated Before Divorce Filing

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Cynthia Bailey is addressing the rumors that her divorce is over infidelity. She told People, there was no infidelity to my knowledge. Mike never had sex with another woman during our marriage. At the end of the day, it just came down to a number of things and I respect Mike and respect our marriage too much to go into the details of those things, it was not scandalous. She added they just outgrew each other. What is reason other than infidelity that you broke up with someone?