Dame Dash Hints At Cam’ron & Ma$e Buying His Roc-A-Fella Shares

Dame Dash recently shared his thoughts on the possibility of Cam’ron and Ma$e buying his shares in Roc-A-Fella. Dame said, “In this very moment, they could have it, they might have it—pause.” He continued, “I’m just celebrating the fact I can freely sell it and that I have the option to sell it to Cam and Ma$e. I’m not saying that I haven’t. I like to pass the torch. I like what they’ve done. They didn’t fold. They from Harlem, we all came up together and it would be fun to see them running Roc-A-Fella.” He added, “In 2021, I was trying to sell my shares at public auction. Jay and Biggs sued me—or had Roc-A-Fella Inc. sue me and say I was trying to sell all the shares.” Dash continued, “I’m the CEO of Roc-A-Fella. What Jay did was pretend to be the CEO of Roc-A-Fella. He hired his lawyers on Roc-A-Fella Inc.’s behalf and sued me. Jay’s lawyers were being paid by me and the money generated from Roc-A-Fella Inc.”

