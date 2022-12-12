Dave Chappelle Surprises San Francisco Crowd With Elon Musk During Final Bay Area Tour Stop

During his last comedy tour stop, Dave Chappelle brought Elon Musk to the stage and he was met with most of the audience booing him. “It sounds like some of those people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle jokes, pointing to several contract employees fired from Twitter upon Elon’s takeover of the platform. In a video posted to social media, Elon asks Chappelle, “You weren’t expecting this were you?” Defending Elon, Chappelle jokes, “Have you noticed one thing? All those people who are booing, and I’m just pointing out the obvious, they have terrible seats.” Twitter user James Yu posted the video of Elon showing him asking Chappell, “What should I do?” Yu captioned the video, “A good 80 percent of the stadium boos. 18k people. and he withers. Like, absolutely turns into a corncob… I actually felt bad for him.” Has Elon ruined Twitter?