Debbie Allen, Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera On Board For Free World AIDS Day Concert
Debbie Allen is set to produce the free World AIDS Day 2021 concert at the L.A. Forum on December first and she’s tapped two huge stars for the event, Christian Aguilera and Jennifer Hudson, who will headline the event.
The event will be hosted by Randy Rainbow and performances from Allen’s students at the Debbie Allen Dance Academy will round out the entertainment.
Senator Bernie Sanders will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. The concert will coincide with World AIDS Day which is celebrated annually on December first.
Have you had a friend or family member affected by AIDS? How did it affect your life?