Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory’s Early Release Request Approved

In light of recent developments in his case, it is possible that Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory will be released from prison much sooner than was previously anticipated. The Black Mafia Family co-founder could be released from jail by the year 2025. This would be three years before his most recent reduced sentence of twenty years. A sentence of thirty years was initially handed down to him in 2008. Brittany K. Barnett, the attorney representing the former criminal leader, was able to get 32 months removed from his sentence as a result of Amendment 821 of the United States Criminal Code. This was done in order to underline the importance of his rehabilitation following his conviction. Lil Meech celebrated the news and can’t wait for his father to come home.

