Diddy Lawsuit: Universal Music Group Petitions To Be Dismissed

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 20: Sean "Diddy" Combs attends Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – Yardfest at Howard University on October 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

A Diddy lawsuit has taken a new turn. In the suit filed by a 16-year-old Jane Doe, Universal Music Group has petitioned the courts to be removed from the proceedings. The music recording giant filed the petition with the New York courts on Thursday (April 11). UMG alleges that Jane Doe’s claims are “untimely,” and have nothing to do with the label. A judge has yet to rule on the matter.

Do you think that UMG will be removed? Should they be?