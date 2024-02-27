Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce On Billboard Country Chart Record

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 01: (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé performs onstage during the "RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR" at SoFi Stadium on September 01, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Dolly Parton supported Beyoncé after her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” debuted in the Number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country list. In an Instagram post, Dolly said, I’m a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she’s done a country album.” She continued, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Beyoncé announced new music was coming with a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl.

