Dolly Parton Congratulates Beyonce On Billboard Country Chart Record

Dolly Parton supported Beyoncé after her new single, “Texas Hold ‘Em,” debuted in the Number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country list. In an Instagram post, Dolly said, I’m a big fan of Beyonce and very excited that she’s done a country album.” She continued, “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single. Can’t wait to hear the full album!” Beyoncé announced new music was coming with a Verizon commercial during the Super Bowl.

What do you think of Beyoncé’s new song?