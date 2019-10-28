ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: There’s an online petition to try to get the government to officially move the date of Halloween from October 31st to the final Saturday in October. But since they won’t do it, now there’s a new plan: Create a new holiday on the last Saturday of October called National Trick or Treat Day.

FULL STORY: There’s a petition on Change.org with more than 150,000 signatures to get the government to officially move the date of Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October.

But it doesn’t look like the date change is happening, so the people behind it are trying a new strategy: Rather than moving Halloween, they want to make a new holiday.

It would be called National Trick or Treat Day, and it would be on the final Saturday of October.

And it’s been added to the National Day Calendar website, for whatever that’s worth.

But does it have a chance of catching on and becoming a real thing? I guess we’ll see. Or everyone will totally forget about this after Thursday and won’t remember until roughly next September.