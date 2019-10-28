ENJOY GREAT MUSIC AND WIN BIG ON WKXI 107.5

      Weather Alert

You can enjoy great music from back-n-the-day and today and a chance to win $1,000 in The Kixie Grand Cash Payout Contest.  The Kixie Grand Cash Payout contest is back and you can be a big winner.  Just listen for the keyword each hour then go to wkxi.com and enter the keyword for your chance to be a $1,000.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out,  text me at 601-837-1075 or you can give me a call at 601-995-1075.   As always, if you are not feeling your best, I do encourage you to take The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  Enjoy your Monday Morning with great music and a chance to be a winner with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5

 

 

The Government Won’t Move the Date of Halloween . . . So There’s a New Plan to Make “National Trick or Treat Day”

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  There’s an online petition to try to get the government to officially move the date of Halloween from October 31st to the final Saturday in October.  But since they won’t do it, now there’s a new plan:  Create a new holiday on the last Saturday of October called National Trick or Treat Day.

FULL STORY:  There’s a petition on Change.org with more than 150,000 signatures to get the government to officially move the date of Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October.

But it doesn’t look like the date change is happening, so the people behind it are trying a new strategy:  Rather than moving Halloween, they want to make a new holiday.

It would be called National Trick or Treat Day, and it would be on the final Saturday of October.

And it’s been added to the National Day Calendar website, for whatever that’s worth.

But does it have a chance of catching on and becoming a real thing?  I guess we’ll see.  Or everyone will totally forget about this after Thursday and won’t remember until roughly next September.