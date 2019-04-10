ENJOY YOUR HUMP DAY WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: CNBC is catching heat for telling people they can save money at restaurants by tipping on the SUBTOTAL, before tax is added in. Some people think it’s fair, and others think it’s just being cheap.

FULL STORY: CNBC is catching heat over a video they posted about a “trick” that helps you spend less at restaurants. Because basically their hack is . . . just tip less.

The guy in the video talks about how you’re supposed to tip between 15 and 20%. And most people tip according to what the TOTAL on their bill is.

But you can save a few bucks if you tip 15 or 20% on the SUBTOTAL, before they add in the tax. So I guess the point is to BE cheap without FEELING cheap?

They claim the average person can easily save $400 a year by doing it. But the reaction on Twitter has been pretty negative.

A lot of people think there are better ways to save money than shortchanging your server. And several people chimed in and said if you’re THAT worried about money, you should just eat out less.

Some people think it’s perfectly fine though, and you shouldn’t be expected to factor tax into your tip in the first place. CNBC even talked to an etiquette expert who said tipping pre-tax is totally acceptable.