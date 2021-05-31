Ex-FBI Agents Claim They Know Who Killed Notorious B.I.G.

Ex-FBI agents and two filmmakers are making the bold claim that they know who killed Notorious B.I.G.

Per the Daily Mail, one retired FBI agent said, “Death Row Records founder Suge Knight paid a hitman from the Nation of Islam to kill rapper Notorious B.I.G. as revenge for the killing of

Tupac Shakur even though the intended target of the 1997 murder was Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.”

They also said that corrupt LAPD cops helped to cover up the truth.

The agent, Phil Carson, also says the person who pulled the trigger was Amir Muhammad.

Do you believe these claims?