Fauci Gives The Green Light To Trick-Or-Treating
Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned Americans to be cautious about holiday gatherings – but he’s giving the green light for trick-or-treating this Halloween. On Sunday, Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union that trick-or-treating outside can be done safely – especially if coronavirus cases and deaths continue their downward trend. Fauci said “this is a time that children love. It’s a very important part of the year for children. I know my children enjoy it.” Last week, Fauci said it’s “too soon to tell” if it’s safe for families to gather for Christmas this year. Do you plan to go trick-or-treating this year? Does your family have plans for Thanksgiving and Christmas in place?