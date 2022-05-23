Flavor Flav Paying Child Support Despite Owing Thousands
Flavor Flav recently found that he is the father of a 3yr child, and he is now stepping up by paying child support.
Flav had a child with his former manager in 2019, and in 2021 he agreed to pay her $3,000 per month in child support.
They also agreed that Flav would pay $78,704 for medical and other expenses she incurred during the first two years of Flav’s son’s life.
Flav fully intends on paying the $78K he owes including $100,000 of her legal fees.
