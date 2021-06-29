Floyd Mayweather confirms fight with Logan Paul was ‘Fake’

Floyd Mayweather was recently caught on video saying that his fight against Logan Paul was fake.

He said, “I’m the only person that can do a fake fight and get 100Ms (millions). I could do legalized sparring and get 100 M’s.”

Many fans believe that Logan Paul should have never been able to get in the ring with a legendary boxer such as Floyd.

However, Floyd continues to state that he ‘robbed the bank’, and he will probably do it again because it is easy money for him.

Who do you think Floyd Mayweather should fight next? Can you look at a Mayweather fight the same after he said this last fight was ‘fake’?