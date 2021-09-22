‘Friday’ Star Anthony Johnson’s Family Burdened With Funeral Costs
A.J. Johnson’s wife, Lexis Jones Mason is calling out the “fake love” she’s received since the death of her husband last month. According to Mason she is struggling to cover his burial and started a GoFundMe account to pay for funeral expenses. The target was $20K, however, so far it’s only garnered $800. Lexis says if she doesn’t raise the money for a proper funeral she will cremate A.J. and go back to work promptly to cover expenses. Why do you think life insurance isn’t a topic of conversation for many families?