Future sounds mad that Lori Harvey has moved on to Michael B. Jordan.

A new leak of a 42 Dugg and Future song got released, and Future raps, “Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her.”

It has been more than a year since Future and Lori broke up, but by the sound of the snippet Future sounds ‘bothered’.

Lori Harvey, who is smitten by Michael, has already gotten her father, Steve Harvey’s approval.

