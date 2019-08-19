      Weather Alert

GET YOUR MONDAY STARTED WITH WKXI 107.5

It’s  Monday get your day started with Lady Vee on Soft Soul Kixie 107.5 and get a chance to win tickets to The Southern Heritage Classic  that will be held in Memphis, Tennessee.  Get your Monday started with The Monday Morning Stretch and feel just a little bit better.  If you are celebrating a birthday or anniversary and would like for me to give you a shout out, all you have to do is give me a call @ 601-995-1075 or you can text me @601-837-1075.  If you enjoy great music from back in the day and today then Soft Soul Kixie is the station you should chose.  So, why not start your Monday with Soft Soul Kixie 107.5.

 

 

The Top Things We Need for a Long and Happy Life

 

HIGHLIGHTS:  A recent survey talked to people who are at or approaching retirement age.  And they said the top secrets to a long and happy life are being with someone who loves you . . . staying close with your family . . . and laughing every day.

FULL STORY: Researchers talked to 2,000 people who are either retired, or approaching retirement age.  And they asked them to name the top things you need to have a long and happy life.  Here are the top ten . . .

1.  Being with someone who loves you.

2.  Staying close with your family.

3.  Laughing every day.

4.  Regular exercise.

5.  Getting out into nature.

6.  Getting eight hours of sleep a night.

7.  Having a pet.

8.  Having enough money to do what you want.

9.  Having a job you love.  Or at least a job you don’t hate most of the time.

10.  Quality time with your kids and grand kids. A few more that just missed the top ten were having a hobby . . . having friends . . . small acts of kindness . . . and listening to music every day.

 

                                        LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT

If you have dampness in a closet, fill a coffee can with charcoal briquets.  Punch holes in the cover and place the container on the floor.  For larger closets use 2 or 3 one pound coffee cans.  You can also  cut down on dampness by wrapping and tying together 12 pieces of chalk and hanging them in your  closet.