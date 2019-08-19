GET YOUR MONDAY STARTED WITH WKXI 107.5

HIGHLIGHTS: A recent survey talked to people who are at or approaching retirement age. And they said the top secrets to a long and happy life are being with someone who loves you . . . staying close with your family . . . and laughing every day.

FULL STORY: Researchers talked to 2,000 people who are either retired, or approaching retirement age. And they asked them to name the top things you need to have a long and happy life. Here are the top ten . . .

1. Being with someone who loves you.

2. Staying close with your family.

3. Laughing every day.

4. Regular exercise.

5. Getting out into nature.

6. Getting eight hours of sleep a night.

7. Having a pet.

8. Having enough money to do what you want.

9. Having a job you love. Or at least a job you don’t hate most of the time.

10. Quality time with your kids and grand kids. A few more that just missed the top ten were having a hobby . . . having friends . . . small acts of kindness . . . and listening to music every day.

LADY VEE’S HELPFUL HINT

If you have dampness in a closet, fill a coffee can with charcoal briquets. Punch holes in the cover and place the container on the floor. For larger closets use 2 or 3 one pound coffee cans. You can also cut down on dampness by wrapping and tying together 12 pieces of chalk and hanging them in your closet.