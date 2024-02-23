“Global Recognition”: Rihanna Surprises Davido With New Gift, Singer Reacts

Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Rihanna attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 22, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Popular Nigerian artist Davido posted another high-priced present from an international star on social media. Rihanna sent Davido a box of limited-edition designer sneakers, which he flaunted online.  This parcel contained her exclusive Fenty X Puma sneakers and a personal message to the Nigerian star. Many online users commented on how much “everyone loves David” after seeing the photo of Rihanna’s gift to the star.

