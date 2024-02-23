“Global Recognition”: Rihanna Surprises Davido With New Gift, Singer Reacts

Popular Nigerian artist Davido posted another high-priced present from an international star on social media. Rihanna sent Davido a box of limited-edition designer sneakers, which he flaunted online. This parcel contained her exclusive Fenty X Puma sneakers and a personal message to the Nigerian star. Many online users commented on how much “everyone loves David” after seeing the photo of Rihanna’s gift to the star.

