Gospel Singer Erica Campbell Shows Off Weight Loss
Erica Campbell, one half of Mary Mary, revealed her weight loss while singing Lift Every Voice and Sing at the Super Bowl.
Fans noticed as she wore a slim fitting outfit.
Erica took to Instagram to share she has been on a weight loss journey for awhile.
I had been stuck at 184 pounds for a long time. In January I changed my mind and my habits. Added water fasting to my regular lifestyle weekly. Accountability with my trainer and my sister Alana.
Had to cook for my family even tho I wasn’t easting past 8pm. I was tempted to just eat what I wanted but I held on. I am 169 pounds but I wanna be 150.
What is your health regiment?