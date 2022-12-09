Griner Released In Prisoner Swap

WNBA star Brittney Griner is free. The Biden administration reportedly negotiated her release from a Russian penal colony in exchange for an arms dealer. Biden signed off on the trade, which took place in the United Arab Emirates and said, “She is safe, she is on a plane, she is on her way home. She will soon be back in the arms of her loved ones and she should have been there all along.” Meanwhile, Paul Whelan, an American corporate security executive also jailed in Russia, was not part of the trade. What do you think Griner will do first when she gets home? What would you do?