Actor Louis Gossett Jr. has died at the age of 87. Gossett broke barriers in Hollywood as the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar, winning in 1983 for An Officer and a Gentleman. He also won an Emmy in 1977 for the miniseries Roots. Gossett’s final film role was in last year’s remake of The Color Purple.

