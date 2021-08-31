‘I Never Think I’m Good Enough’: Naomi Osaka Pens Heartfelt Messages About Her Self-Reflections
Tennis star Naomi Osaka opened up to fans over the weekend, revealing her thoughts on the past year.
Osaka also revealed in her statement that she often feels that she is “not good enough” and that she never compliments herself.
“I’ve never told myself that I’ve done a good job but I do know I constantly tell myself that I suck or I could do better,” Osaka wrote.
Osaka ended her statement on a positive note, though, writing, “Seeing everything that’s going on in the world I feel like if I wake up in the morning that’s a win. That’s how I’m coming.”
Do you ever have feelings of self-doubt? How do you try to feel better about yourself?