Idris Elba Discusses Hardest Role

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Idris Elba is talking about being the “Sexiest Man Alive.” In a new interview, the actor said the title was his “hardest role ever.” Elba explained he had to tell photographers, “I don’t always photograph great in pictures, this picture needs to be great.” After learning he had gotten the title he said, “I was like, ‘Come on, no way. Really?’ Looked in the mirror, I checked myself out. I was like, ‘Yeah, you are kind of sexy today.’ But to be honest, it was just a nice feeling. It was a nice surprise an ego boost for sure.” Elba is currently promoting the release of “Luther: The Fallen Sun,” which debuted last month on Netflix.

