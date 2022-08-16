Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

It Looks Like 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather Are Cool Again

The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather is no more. If you don’t remember, their beef started in 2012 when Fif felt he was scammed for $2 million. The two went back and forth on social media with 50 going as far as challenging Floyd to read a page of a Harry Potter book. Things have changed over the years. During a recent interview 50 said their beef is, “water under the bridge.” Fif announced on social media that Floyd would be at his Tycoon festival. How long have you ever had a beef with someone?

