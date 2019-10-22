IT’S ANOTHER WINNING TUESDAY ON WKXI 107.5

Jonathan Lipnicki is 29. Ray Boyd in “Jerry Maguire”. “D’you know the human head weighs eight pounds?” Also Bow Wow’s Caucasian friend in “Like Mike”.

Corey Hawkins is 31. Eric Carter in “24: Legacy” and Dr. Dre in “Straight Outta Compton”.

Zachary Hanson is 34. The youngest Hanson. Biggest hit: “Mmmbop“.

Michael Fishman is 38. Roseanne’s son D.J. on “The Conners”.

Jon Foreman is 43. Switchfoot singer. Biggest hit: “Dare You to Move“.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson is 44. Mitchell on “Modern Family”.

Carmen Ejogo is 46. Seraphina Picquery in the “Fantastic Beasts” movies, Coretta Scott King in “Selma”, and Amelia Reardon on “True Detective”.

Ichiro Suzuki is 46. Fiesty Japanese baseball stud for the Seattle Mariners.

Saffron Burrows is 47. Lorraine on “Boston Legal” and Jeff Goldblum’s partner, Serena Stevens, on “Law & Order: Criminal Intent”.

Shelby Lynne is 51. Country singer.

Shaggy is 51.