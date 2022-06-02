Jada Pinkett Smith Hopes Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘Reconcile’ After Oscars Slap
Hi Friend! It’s Shamara!
Jada Pinkett Smith released her latest episode of Red Table Talk.
The topic was alopecia.
She also addressed the infamous Oscars incident.
Now about Oscar night. My deepest hope is that these two intelligent capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.
The state of the world today, we need them both and we all actually need one another more than ever.
Will and I are continuing to do what we’ve done for the last 28 years and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together.