James Earl Jones Theatre Coming to Broadway As Shubert Organization Renames 110-Year-Old ‘Cort’
Broadway’s 110 year old Cort Theatre has been closed for renovations and construction during the pandemic.
The work is expected to finish this Summer and when they open they will have a new wing and a new name.
The theatre will be re-named James Earl Jones Theatre.
In a statement James Earl Jones said, for me standing in this very building sixty-four years ago at the start of my Broadway career, it would have been inconceivable that my name would be on the building today.
Let my journey from then to now be an inspiration for all aspiring actors.