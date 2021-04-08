Jamie Foxx Once Had Snoop Dogg Intimidate One of His Daughter’s Suitors

Jamie Foxx has a new Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me.

The series starts streaming on April 14th.

He admits he has embarrassed his daughter Corinne, 27.

He said one time his daughter had a date coming over to pick her up and Snoop was at the house.

Jamie turned to Snoop and said, there he is right there.

Snoop went over to the guy and started, what up Nephew? You understand what’s going on right now?

Jamie said he was impressed how the guy handled Snoop’s pressure.

Have you ever had a family member embarrass you in front of a perspective date?