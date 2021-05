Jay-Z’s Made In America music festival is returning to Philadelphia, PA this Labor Day.

It will be September 4 and 5 on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

The line up has not been announced yet.

Early Bird tickets for the 2-day event are on sale now.

In a statement Jay-Z said, we are thrilled to announce Made In America 2021. This year will be like no other.

Who do you think should headline Made In America this year?