Jay-Z Invests in a Multi-Million-Dollar-Smart-Home Company
Jay-Z has invested in yet another company. This time, Hov and his Marcy Venture Partners company have invested $110 million in Wyze. Wyze is a company that specializes in various smart-home devices. They include digital thermostats, security cameras, and vacuum robots. In a statement, Wyze said, “We are doubling down and investing heavily to build world-class artificial intelligence into our camera product. Just in the last year, our AI team has built person detection, vehicle detection, package detection, and pet detection into our cameras. Right now, we have AI features in the works that we truly think will be game-changing for any camera, let alone one that costs less than $36.” What would you invest in if funds were endless?