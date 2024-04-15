Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Jeannie Mai Shares New Footage Of Daughter Monaco Amid Jeezy Custody Battle

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins (L) and his wife Jeannie Mai Jenkins (R) attend the Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins' 2nd Annual Sno Ball Gala at Flourish Atlanta on September 29, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage)

Jeannie Mai has shared proof that she spends time with her daughter, Monaco. She took to Instagram on Saturday (April 13) to share a clip of her and Jeezy’s child learning to meditate. Mai captioned the post: “As soon as Monaco turned 2, I taught her to meditate. Meditating enhanced my life in such a tender way that I wanted to teach Monaco how to emotionally regulate as early as possible.” Earlier this week,Jeezy petitioned the courts in Fulton County, GA, for primary custody of the child he shares with his estranged wife.

What have you taught your kids to do to calm down?

