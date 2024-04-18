Jeezy Clears Up Filing For Primary Custody

Recently, Young Jeezy claimed that he only asked for primary custody of his daughter with Jeanie Mae because she was preventing him from seeing his child. Jeezy asserts that his separation from his wife is preventing him from having access to their daughter, who is two years old. Currently, Jeezy is requesting a hearing in order to discuss a temporary parenting schedule that would ensure that the parents will have equal time to spend with their children. Jeezy claims that he and Jeannie had a child custody agreement that was informal and was worked out the previous year, but it fell apart at the beginning of this year. He believes that he has not spent much time in Monaco this entire year.

Why do you think it is wrong for any parent to prevent the other from seeing his or her child? Why do you people use children as ammunition during a split?