Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was ‘Manhandled’ In Past Relationships

Jennifer Lopez reveals details about her past relationships in her new documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.” She talks about experiencing uncomfortable and painful situations in past relationships, hinting at her former lover, Sean “Puffy” Combs. Lopez’s current husband, Ben Affleck, inspired her latest album, where she pokes fun at her romantic past. Combs has faced legal troubles, including lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. Lopez’s past relationship with Combs involved challenging situations, leading to their breakup. Sources describe Combs as controlling and demanding during their relationship.

How would you sum up your past relationships?