Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Was ‘Manhandled’ In Past Relationships

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 16: Jennifer Lopez joins Apple Music Radio host Ebro Darden on "This Is Me…Now" Radio on Apple Music 1 on February 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Tomas Herold/Getty Images for Apple Music)

Jennifer Lopez reveals details about her past relationships in her new documentary, “The Greatest Love Story Never Told.”  She talks about experiencing uncomfortable and painful situations in past relationships, hinting at her former lover, Sean “Puffy” Combs. Lopez’s current husband, Ben Affleck, inspired her latest album, where she pokes fun at her romantic past. Combs has faced legal troubles, including lawsuits alleging sexual abuse. Lopez’s past relationship with Combs involved challenging situations, leading to their breakup. Sources describe Combs as controlling and demanding during their relationship.

