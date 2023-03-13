Jimmy Kimmel Comes Out Swinging In Monologue That Tackles Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Jimmy Kimmel addressed the elephant in the room several times during Sunday night’s Oscar ceremony. The late-night talk show host opened his monologue with a joke about Will Smith’s Oscar slap from last year, saying, “Five Irish actors are nominated tonight, which means the odds of another fight on stage went way up,” joked Kimmel. The host joked that Smith was allowed to take his best actor Oscar for King Richard last year after slapping Rock, the 2022 presenter, for best documentary feature. “So we have strict policies in place. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech,” said Kimmel. As he exited the stage for the night, Jimmy passed a sign that read: “Number of Oscars telecast without incident,” He then flipped up a card with the numeral one on it.

What did you think about Jimmy talking about the Oscar slap all night? Was it funny or was it overkill?