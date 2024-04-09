Kixie 107 Kixie 107 Logo

Jonathan Majors Spared Jail Time For Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: (L-R) Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good attend the AAFCA Special Achievement Honorees Luncheon at The Los Angeles Athletic Club on March 03, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)

The sentencing for Jonathan Majors in his assault case against his ex-girlfriend took place on Monday, which spared Majors from facing any jail time. The judge required Majors to participate in a domestic violence program for one year and attend therapy sessions during this time. Major’s ex-girlfriend was present during his sentencing on Monday and reportedly wasn’t pleased with what the judge decided.

What do you think about what the judge decided in this case?

