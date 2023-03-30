Judge Joe Brown Threatens To Sue Over Rumors He Assaulted Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph recently shared that she was allegedly assaulted by a TV judge, but she never mentioned anyone by name. Now, Judge Joe Brown is threatening to sue her over these comments. Brown said, “There’re false rumors being spread that I mistreated a certain lady [about] 25 yrs ago.” He continued, “I categorically deny both the accusations & acquaintance with the lady. Those rumors started with certain identified parties & spread. They ought ‘Cease & Desist’ or contemplate a Defamation Action.” He added, “Perhaps her Congressman husband has an interest in the matter ??? (As things pertain to defeating his party’s crippling grip on the area …).”

