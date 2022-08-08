Kanye Celebrates Kim and Pete’s Break Up and Takes a Shot at Kid Cudi

One person is happy Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up. Kanye West. He returned to Instagram with a post made to look like the cover of the New York Times. The headline said, Skete Davidson dead at age of 28. Oh, Kanye wasn’t done taking his shots. Underneath the headline in tiny print it said, Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers. Do you think Kanye is going to go all out to win Kim back or do you think he will respect that their marriage is over?