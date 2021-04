Kanye West and Balenciaga have teamed up to create tribute merch to honor DMX

Sadly, what they are selling is extremely expensive.

The $200 item is a long-sleeved black shirt with screen-printed artwork of the late rapper.

The front has his pic, the right sleeve has his date of birth, and the left sleeve has the date he died.

Proceeds benefit DMX’s family.

