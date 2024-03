WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 24: Kevin Hart attends the 25th Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on March 24, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

Kevin Hart Receives Mark Twain Prize For American Humor. Comedian Kevin Hart is this year’s winner of the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award goes to performers who “have made a lasting impact on humor and culture”. Past winners include George Carlin, Whoopi Goldberg, Carol Burnett, and Dave Chapelle.

