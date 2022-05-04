Kim Kardashian Wears Iconic Marilyn Monroe Dress to 2022 Met Gala
Hi Friend! It’s Shamara!
Kim Kardashian turned heads on the red carpet at the Met Gala Monday night wearing a Marilyn Monroe’s actual “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress.
The dress was loaned to her from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not Museum in Orlando, Florida.
Kim revealed that she had to lose 16 pounds in three weeks to be able to fit into the iconic dress.
“The dress was transported by guards and I had to wear gloves to try it on, I always thought she was extremely curvy. I imagined I might be smaller in some places where she was bigger and bigger in places where she was smaller. So when it didn’t fit me I wanted to cry because it can’t be altered at all.”
After walking the red carpet, Kim changed into a replica dress which fit her much better.
“I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do, Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs.”
If you could wear a piece of clothing from history, what would you like to wear? What do you think about Kim being allowed to wear such an iconic dress?