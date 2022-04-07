Lee Daniels Talks Relationship With Mo’Nique Prior to Their Recent Reconciliation
Hi Friend! Its Shamara!
Prior to Lee Daniels and Mo’Nique’s reconciliation, he was a guest on Ts Madison’s Fox Soul Show.
You may recall Mo’Nique was a guest on Ts Madison’s Show recently and spoke in depth about her relationship with Lee, Oprah and Tyler.
During his conversation with Ts Lee said, it’s complicated, that’s my little sister.
I think it’s really from her real place for sure and I think that’s a really valid place for her to come from.
Lee said he is also coming from a real place and he is also valid in his feelings.
Lee added, don’t nobody got nothing on that b– and I can name all of them, nobody. She’s one of a kind.
Who do you think had a bigger impact on the reconciliation between Lee and Mo’Nique, Ts Madison or 50 Cent?