LeVar Burton permanently hosting Jeopardy?

LeVar Burton has been very vocal about wanting the ‘Jeopardy’ hosting job even before Alex Trebek passed.

In a recent interview, he was asked how he would feel if he did not get the job officially.

He said, “It will hurt. I’m not going to lie. But if that happens, I will get over it. I will be fine. Remember: Everything happens perfectly and for a reason. That is my default. It’s all going to be OK. Because it always is.”

The former ‘Reading Rainbow’ host’s fans have many social media campaigns in favor of him taking over the reins for the show.

LeVar Burton will get to test his skills as the host during July 26-30.

Who do you think should be the next host of Jeopardy?