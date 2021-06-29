Lil Kim Wants A Verzuz Battle Against Nicki Minaj

While Lil Kim was on the red carpet at the BET Awards she was asked about the possibility of doing a Verzuz battle and if she did do it, who would she go up against.

Kim had an answer for both questions, “Yes” and “Nicki.”

Kim and Nicki had a bit of a feud back in 2007 over album artwork but Kim is ready to put it all behind her.

“I’m past that I’m over it,” Kim said of their feud, back in 2018. “She did what she did until she’s ready, hopefully, God puts it on her mind to do the right thing because she knows what she did.”

Do you think Lil Kim and Nicki Minaj would be a good Verzuz battle?